AUSTIN B. ALT, 23, of Audubon (Svcs. 3/31/17)

Obituaries

AUSTIN B. ALT, 23, of Audubon, died Saturday, March 25th, in rural Audubon County. Funeral services for AUSTIN ALT will be held 10:30-a.m. Friday, March 31st, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, in Audubon. Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home; A family visitation will be held at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church on Thursday, from 4:30-until 7:30-p.m., and a Prayer Service is at 7:30-p.m.

Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon.

AUSTIN ALT is survived by:

His parents – Sue (Brad) Essick, of Carroll, and Scott (Minday) Alt, of Audubon.

His brothers – Garret Alt, of Waukee, Aiden and Evan Alt, of Audubon, and Carter Essick, of Carroll.

His grandparents: Rich & Lela Gleason, Gene & Sally Alt, and Chris & Verneta Anderson, all of Audubon; MaryLou & John Stevens, of Templeton, and Ken & Deb Essick, of Webb (IA).

Other relatives, and many friends.