Atlantic School Board Special meeting Friday, re: Superintendent Contract 2017-18

News

Members of the Atlantic School Board will gather at the Middle School Library at Noon Friday, for a Special Meeting to approve the hiring of a new superintendent. Approval of the contract is the only action item on their agenda.

Earlier this week, the Board sat down with three finalists for the position: Steven Barber, Superintendent at George-Little Rock Community Schools in George, Iowa; Dr. Joe Potts, Ph.D, an Iowa native who resides in Kent, WA., and serves as High School Principal for the Kent Community School District; and Dan Dierks, who has served Superintendent for the Oelwein Community School District, since 2015.

The person selected will succeed Dr. Michael Amstein, who is retiring at the end of the current school year, after having worked for the District since 2010.