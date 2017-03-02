Atlantic man arrested, teen charged in drug case

News

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports two people face drug charges following a recent investigation. On February 27th, Cass County Deputies arrested 18-year old Dominick Gene Gramkow, of Atlantic, on felony charges that include Distributing Drugs to Person Under 18 Years of age, Use of a Minor in a Drug Trade, Possession with Intent to Deliver/Marijuana, and Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp. Gramkow also faces a simple misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia charge. He was taken to the Cass County Jail where he remains held on $45,000 bond.

And, 17-year-old faces a felony, Possession with Intent to Deliver/Marijuana and Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp felony charges. The minor was taken to Juvenile Detention Center pending hearing.