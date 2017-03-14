Alliant to seek rate hike of more than 10 percent, exec says

News

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) – An executive says Alliant Energy subsidiary Interstate Power & Light Co. will file next month for a rate increase that would raise the average residential customer’s bill by more than 10 percent.

Joel Schmidt is a vice president for Alliant, and he told the Dubuque Telegraph Herald that the proposed base rate increase would be the first sought since 2010 and wouldn’t take full effect until early next year. Higher rates also will be sought for commercial customers.

He says the filing to the Iowa Utilities Board is scheduled for April 3. Schmidt says Alliant is seeking the increase primarily to modernize and maintain its grid and provide money for investments in clean energy. Alliant serves 83 Iowa counties.