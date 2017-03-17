Adair man arrested on drug charges after his parents turn him-in

News

Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater today (Friday), said 25-year old Cody Leon Zimmerline, of Adair, was arrested Thursday morning for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Sheriff’s Deputies were notified by Zimmerline’s parents that their son was using drugs in his room, and provided cell phone images showing a white, powdery substance and glass pipes used to ingest meth and marijuana in the bedroom. Deputies who spoke with Zimmerline also saw the drug paraphernalia in the room along with a medication bottle containing a green, leafy substance. A search warrant was obtained for the evidence, which was seized. Cody Zimmerline was released from custody on his own recognizance.

Sheriff Vandewater reports also, 54-year old Teresa Rae Thompson, of Greenfield, was arrested Tuesday and held at the Adair County Jail until turned over to Polk County authorities on a warrant for Failure to Appear in Court on a 4th Degree Theft charge.

And, 27-year old Tyler Alexander Estrada, of Stuart, was arrested Monday for OWI/1st offense. His bond was set at $1,000.