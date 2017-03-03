3 arrested in Montgomery County in connection w/stolen vehicle

News

Three people, including a teenager, were arrested Sunday evening in connection with an investigation into a vehicle stolen from Villisca. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year old Keigan Eugene Armstrong, of Lenox, 24-year old Wade Garret Hulsey, of Villisca, and a 14-year old male were charged with Theft in the 2nd Degree.

Armstrong and Hulsey were being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $5,000 bond each, while the juvenile was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center in Council Bluffs.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted in their investigation by Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, and Iowa Dept. of Natural Resources officers.