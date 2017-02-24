Winter Weather Advisory & Warnings update (5:50-a.m., 2/24/17)

Weather

Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills Counties: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9-p.m.; Periods of intermittent drizzle or light rain will eventually give way to freezing drizzle and then eventually a turn to all snow into midday as temperatures continue to fall. 2-4” of snow is possible.

Cass-Audubon-Guthrie-Dallas Counties: Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 12-a.m. Saturday (midnight tonight); Periods of intermittent drizzle or light rain will eventually give way to freezing drizzle and then eventually a turn to all snow into midday as temperatures continue to fall. Additional snow accumulations of 1-3” possible.



Monona & Harrison Counties: Winter Storm Warning in effect until 9-p.m. (Friday). Storm total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches are expected. Northerly winds 20 to 30 mph gusting around 35 mph will likely cause considerable blowing and drifting snow.