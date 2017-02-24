Winter Weather Advisory & Warnings update (5:50-a.m., 2/24/17)
February 24th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills Counties: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9-p.m.; Periods of intermittent drizzle or light rain will eventually give way to freezing drizzle and then eventually a turn to all snow into midday as temperatures continue to fall. 2-4” of snow is possible.
Cass-Audubon-Guthrie-Dallas Counties: Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 12-a.m. Saturday (midnight tonight); Periods of intermittent drizzle or light rain will eventually give way to freezing drizzle and then eventually a turn to all snow into midday as temperatures continue to fall. Additional snow accumulations of 1-3” possible.
Monona & Harrison Counties: Winter Storm Warning in effect until 9-p.m. (Friday). Storm total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches are expected. Northerly winds 20 to 30 mph gusting around 35 mph will likely cause considerable blowing and drifting snow.
Sac-Crawford-Carroll-Greene Counties: A Blizzard Warning remains in effect from until 12-a.m. Saturday. Wind gusts will often reach 35 to 40 mph and while additional snow will be intermittent and light to moderate through the morning, the combination of new snow with already fallen snow will produce near whiteout conditions. Additional snow of 2-4” is possible.