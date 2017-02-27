Turkey hunting offered at federal DeSoto wildlife refuge

Ag/Outdoor, News, Sports

MISSOURI VALLEY, Iowa (AP) – The DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge in near the Iowa-Nebraska border will offer a limited number of turkey hunting permits this spring.

Archery turkey hunting will be allowed from April 17th though May 21 for people who obtain a free refuge hunting permit and hold a valid state hunting license. A special youth shotgun turkey hunt will be held on April 8-9, and a hunt for people with limited mobility will be held April 22-23.

The refuge is located north of Omaha, Nebraska, along on U.S. Highway 30 near Missouri Valley, Iowa. An entrance permit is required for all vehicles.

More details are available online at www.fws.gov/refuge/Desoto .