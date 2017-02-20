THEODORE “TED” WICKMAN, Jr. 86, of Atlantic (Memorial Svcs. 2/25/17)

Obituaries

THEODORE “TED” WICKMAN, Jr., 86, a native of Atlantic, died Thursday, Feb. 16th, in Naples, Fl. A Memorial service for TED WICKMAN, JR., will be held 11-a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25th, at the Atlantic Golf and Country Club. Fuller Funeral Home in Naples, Fl., is handling the arrangements.

The family requests donations in memory of Ted to the Ann W. Wickman Child Development Center, 703 Linn Street, Atlantic, Iowa 50022.

TED WICKMAN is survived by:

His second wife – Kay Harris Wickman, of Atlantic.

His children – Kirk (Sheryle) Wickman; Erich (Tammy) Wickman, of Atlantic; Charley (Jenny) Wickman, of Long Grove, Illinois and Emily (Sue) Wickman, of Portland, CT.

His sister – Joyce Stevenson of Crystal Lake, IL.

11 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and the many members of his Harris step-family.