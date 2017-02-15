State Team Dual Wrestling: Consolation Semifinals: Atlantic/CAM vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Sports

120 Ethan Kempema (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) over Benard McGee (Atlantic) Fall 2:59 Dual Score: 0-6

126 Ethan Baker (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) over Tanner Williamson (Atlantic) SV-1 6-4 Dual Score: 0-9

132 Brayden Curry (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) over Colby Sorensen (Atlantic) Fall 0:46 Dual Score: 0-15

138 Easton Graff (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) over Colton Mudd (Atlantic) Fall 1:13 Dual Score: 0-21

145 Connor Pellett (Atlantic) over Blake Liebe (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) Dec 6-1 Dual Score: 3-21

152 Keyton Ruskamp (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) over Kenny Jimerson (Atlantic) Fall 1:54 Dual Score: 3-27

160 Alex Freiberg (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) over Cale Roller (Atlantic) Fall 0:42 Dual Score: 3-33