State Dual Team Wrestling: 7th Place Match- Atlantic/CAM vs. Creston O-M

126 Cade Vicker (Creston Orient-Macksburg) over Tanner Williamson (Atlantic) Fall 0:25 Dual Score: 0-6

132 Kelby Luther (Creston Orient-Macksburg) over Colby Sorensen (Atlantic) Dec 7-2 Dual Score: 0-9

138 Trevor Marlin (Creston Orient-Macksburg) over Colton Mudd (Atlantic) Maj 14-6 Dual Score: 0-13

145 Connor Pellett (Atlantic) over Tristan Travis (Creston Orient-Macksburg) Fall 3:47 Dual Score: 6-13

152 Brant Looney (Creston Orient-Macksburg) over Marcus Duranceau (Atlantic) Fall 1:26 Dual Score: 6-19

160 Mason Kinsella (Creston Orient-Macksburg) over Devin Siedlik (Atlantic) Dec 6-4 Dual Score: 6-22

170 Sam Chapman (Creston Orient-Macksburg) over Dawson Carey (Atlantic) Dec 9-6 Dual Score: 6-25

182 Austin Mills (Atlantic) over Kolby Tomas (Creston Orient-Macksburg) Maj 16-5 Dual Score: 10-25

195 Trevor Kinyon (Creston Orient-Macksburg) over Unknown (Atlantic) Forf Dual Score: 10-31

220 Unknown (Creston Orient-Macksburg) vs Unknown (Atlantic) Double Forf Dual Score: 10-31

285 Blake Sevier (Creston Orient-Macksburg) over Nate Moen (Atlantic) Fall 0:56 Dual Score: 10-37

106 Aybren Moore (Atlantic) over Hunter Fry (Creston Orient-Macksburg) Dec 6-2 Dual Score: 13-37

113 Luke Latham (Creston Orient-Macksburg) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf Dual Score: 13-43

120 Jacob Goodson (Creston Orient-Macksburg) over Benard McGee (Atlantic) Fall 2:45 Dual Score: 49-13

Creston O-M defeats Atlantic/CAM 49-13. Creston O-M takes 7th place and Atlantic/CAM takes 8th.