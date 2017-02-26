Skyscan forecast for Atlantic & the area, 2/26/2017

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 42. W-SW wind 5-10mph.

Tonight: Patchy fog after 9pm. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy w/a 40% chance of rain, mainly before midnight. Low around 38. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Mo. cloudy w/a 20% chance of rain before noon. High near 52. S/SE winds becoming NW at 5-10.

Tuesday Night: A 40% chance of rain becoming mixed with and changing over to snow early Wednesday morning. Low around 29. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Partly sunny & breezy, with a high near 40.