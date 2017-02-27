Shelby County Fire Danger “Moderate” this week

Ag/Outdoor, News, Weather

The Shelby County Emergency Management Agency is asking local fire stations and businesses in the County to move their “Fire Danger” placards into the “Moderate” category, this week. Authorities say as the snow cover disappears, the sunshine will quickly dry the vegetation, creating the potential for controlled burns to spread out of control.

Fires can start from most accidental causes, but with the exception of lightning fires in some areas, the number of starts is generally low. Fires in open-cured grassland will burn briskly and spread rapidly on windy days. Woods fires spread slowly to moderately fast. The average fire is of moderate intensity, although heavy concentrations of fuel, especially draped fuel, may burn hot. Short-distance spotting may occur, but is not persistent. Fires are not likely to become serious, and control is relatively easy. The color code is blue.

The next Local update will be Thursday, March 2nd.