Sever Thunderstorm Warning for Cass/Guthrie/Adair Counties

Weather

February 23rd, 2017 by Ric Hanson

1122 PM CST THU FEB 23 2017

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Eastern Cass County in southwestern Iowa…
Southern Guthrie County in west central Iowa…
Northwestern Adair County in southwestern Iowa…

* Until 1145 PM CST.

* At 1122 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles
southeast of Atlantic, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include…
Anita, Adair, Casey, Massena, Menlo, Cumberland, Bridgewater, Lake
Anita State Park and Anita Municipal Airport.

This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 70 and 90.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.