Sever Thunderstorm Warning for Cass/Guthrie/Adair Counties
February 23rd, 2017 by Ric Hanson
1122 PM CST THU FEB 23 2017
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Eastern Cass County in southwestern Iowa…
Southern Guthrie County in west central Iowa…
Northwestern Adair County in southwestern Iowa…
* Until 1145 PM CST.
* At 1122 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles
southeast of Atlantic, moving northeast at 55 mph.
HAZARD…Quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
* Locations impacted include…
Anita, Adair, Casey, Massena, Menlo, Cumberland, Bridgewater, Lake
Anita State Park and Anita Municipal Airport.
This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 70 and 90.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.