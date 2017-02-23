Reward paid in Montgomery County following tip on suspect’s location

News

Montgomery County Sheriff Joe Sampson says Montgomery County Crime Stoppers have paid a reward to a person or persons, associated with a tip that resulted in the arrest of a suspect wanted on numerous charges. Crime Stoppers actively followed-up on the proceedings that led to the arrest of the suspect involved in an incident that took place in Stanton, in Dec., 2016.

Sheriff Sampson says Montgomery County Crime Stoppers thanks the individuals and law enforcement agencies involved, and further requests all citizens of Montgomery County to call 1-888-434-2712, when you see any and all suspicious activity, or with any information relative to current or ongoing investigations.

When you call that toll-free number, you and your tip or information will remain totally anonymous. You are connected to an operator who takes down your information before issuing you a special ID number. You will the be instructed to call back into the Crime Stoppers line with your ID number to receive updates on the case. A successful prosecution resulting from your information may result in a cash rewards, which will also be handled on an anonymous basis.