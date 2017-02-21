Postseason basketball scoreboard 2/20/2017
February 20th, 2017 by Chris Parks
GIRLS
CLASS 1A Regional Finals
Region 1 @ Mapleton: Exira-EHK 52, Akron Westfield 46
Region 8 @ Neola: Sidney 55, Glidden-Ralston 52
CLASS 2A Regional Finals
Region 2 @ Ida Grove: Treynor 74, West Sioux 52
Region 3 @ Stuart: Logan-Magnolia 62, Mount Ayr 42
Region 4 @ Waukee: Van Meter 39, Panorama 38
BOYS
CLASS 3A District Semifinals
District 15 @ Atlantic: ADM 65, Harlan 51
District 15 @ Atlantic: Atlantic 58, Winterset 45
District 16 @ Glenwood: Carroll 64, Creston 54
District 16 @ Glenwood: Glenwood 64, Denison-Schleswig 36
CLASS 4A Substate First Round
Substate 1 @ Sioux City West: Sioux City West 52, Sioux City North 46
Substate 1 @ Lewis Central: Lewis Central 75, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 38