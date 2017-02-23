Postseason basketball schedule Thursday 2/23/2017
February 23rd, 2017 by Chris Parks
Boys postseason basketball play continues tonight with Class 1A and 3A District Finals.
Class 1A
District 13 @ Van Meter: Grand View Christian vs. Earlham 7:00pm
District 14 @ Shenandoah: Fremont-Mills vs. Southwest Valley 7:00pm
District 15 @ IKM-Manning: Ar-We-Va vs. Exira-EHK 7:00pm
District 16 @ Westwood: Siouxland Community Christian vs. Maple Valley Anthon-Oto 5:30pm
Class 3A
District 15 @ Atlantic: Atlantic vs. ADM 7:00pm – ON KJAN
District 16 @ Glenwood: Glenwood vs. Carroll 7:00pm