Postseason basketball schedule Thursday 2/23/2017

Sports

Boys postseason basketball play continues tonight with Class 1A and 3A District Finals.

Class 1A

District 13 @ Van Meter: Grand View Christian vs. Earlham 7:00pm

District 14 @ Shenandoah: Fremont-Mills vs. Southwest Valley 7:00pm

District 15 @ IKM-Manning: Ar-We-Va vs. Exira-EHK 7:00pm

District 16 @ Westwood: Siouxland Community Christian vs. Maple Valley Anthon-Oto 5:30pm

Class 3A

District 15 @ Atlantic: Atlantic vs. ADM 7:00pm – ON KJAN

District 16 @ Glenwood: Glenwood vs. Carroll 7:00pm