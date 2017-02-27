Postseason basketball schedule Monday 2/27/2017

Sports

Girls State Tournament

Class 1A Quarterfinals

10:00 a.m. — Springville (22-2) vs. Burlington Notre Dame (19-6)

11:45 a.m. — Marquette Catholic (21-3) vs. Kingsley-Pierson (23-1)

1:30 p.m. – Turkey Valley (21-2) vs. Janesville (24-0)

3:15 p.m. – Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (23-1) vs. Sidney (23-1)- ON KJAN (Pregame 2:15pm)

Class 2A Quarterfinals

5:00 p.m. – Iowa City Regina (25-0) vs. Logan-Magnolia (21-3)

6:45 p.m. – Western Christian (22-2) vs. North Linn (24-1)

8:30 p.m. – Treynor (25-0) vs. Van Meter (21-3)

Tuesday, Feb 28th- 10:00 a.m. – Central Decatur (24-0) vs. Cascade (22-2)

Boys Substate Finals

Class 1A

Remsen St. Mary’s vs. Boyden-Hull (@ LeMars) 7:00pm

Class 3A (All at 7:00pm)

Atlantic vs. Glenwood (@ Harlan) – ON KJAN

Bishop Heelan vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (@ Tyson Events Center, Sioux City)

Pella vs. Grinnell (@ Southeast Polk)

Mount Pleasant vs. Oskaloosa (@ Fairfield)

West Delaware vs. Center Point-Urbana (@ US Cellular Center, Cedar Rapids)

Dubuque Wahlert vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (@ US Cellular Center, Cedar Rapids)

Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Forest City (@ Aplington-Parkersburg)

Boone vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (@ Johnston)