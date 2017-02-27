Postseason basketball schedule Monday 2/27/2017
February 27th, 2017 by Chris Parks
Girls State Tournament
Class 1A Quarterfinals
10:00 a.m. — Springville (22-2) vs. Burlington Notre Dame (19-6)
11:45 a.m. — Marquette Catholic (21-3) vs. Kingsley-Pierson (23-1)
1:30 p.m. – Turkey Valley (21-2) vs. Janesville (24-0)
3:15 p.m. – Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (23-1) vs. Sidney (23-1)- ON KJAN (Pregame 2:15pm)
Class 2A Quarterfinals
5:00 p.m. – Iowa City Regina (25-0) vs. Logan-Magnolia (21-3)
6:45 p.m. – Western Christian (22-2) vs. North Linn (24-1)
8:30 p.m. – Treynor (25-0) vs. Van Meter (21-3)
Tuesday, Feb 28th- 10:00 a.m. – Central Decatur (24-0) vs. Cascade (22-2)
Boys Substate Finals
Class 1A
Remsen St. Mary’s vs. Boyden-Hull (@ LeMars) 7:00pm
Class 3A (All at 7:00pm)
Atlantic vs. Glenwood (@ Harlan) – ON KJAN
Bishop Heelan vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (@ Tyson Events Center, Sioux City)
Pella vs. Grinnell (@ Southeast Polk)
Mount Pleasant vs. Oskaloosa (@ Fairfield)
West Delaware vs. Center Point-Urbana (@ US Cellular Center, Cedar Rapids)
Dubuque Wahlert vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (@ US Cellular Center, Cedar Rapids)
Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Forest City (@ Aplington-Parkersburg)
Boone vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (@ Johnston)