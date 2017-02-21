NAOMI “NONIE” BARKS, 82, of Panora (Svcs. 02/25/2017)

Obituaries

NAOMI “NONIE” BARKS, 82, of Panora died Tuesday, February 21st at Panora Specialty Care in Panora. Funeral Services for NAOMI “NONIE” BARKS will be held Saturday, February 25th at 10:30am at Panora United Methodist Church. Twigg Funeral Home in Panora has the arrangements.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 24th from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Twigg Funeral Home in Panora.

Burial will be in the West Cemetery in Panora.

NAOMI “NONIE” BARKS is survived by:

Children: Janet (Tom) O’Brien of Windsor Heights. William “Bill” Barks of Panora.

Sister: Beverly Blahnik of Oregon, WI.

Niece: Lauren Muma of Oregon, WI.

3 Grandchildren