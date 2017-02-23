MO. man hospitalized following search for alleged stolen vehicle

News

A man from Missouri was being treated for undisclosed injuries at the hospital in Clarinda, Wednesday, following a search for a stolen vehicle that was first reported to have been involved in an accident. 27-year old Corey Evan Langdon, of Mound City, MO., was located by the Montgomery County K9 units following a lengthy search of the area.

The search began after the Page County Sheriff’s Office was notified at around 10:20-a.m., that a stolen vehicle, a 1999 Ford Ranger pickup that had been northbound on Highway, turned east onto Highway 2, entered a cornfield and rolled. The occupant was allegedly seriously injured. The call came to PAGECOMM dispatch from a Law Enforcement agency in Holt County Missouri. Holt County Missouri had received the call from a relative of a person who allegedly had been in the vehicle.

Personnel from the Clarinda Fire Department, Clarinda EMS, Clarinda Police Department, and the Page County Sheriff’s Office began a search for the vehicle. The vehicle was found north of Clarinda off Highway 71 north of 170th Street, approximately 15 yards into a field, stuck in the mud. The vehicle had not been involved in an accident.

K-9’s from Montgomery County were sent to assist in the search by Montgomery County Sheriff Joe Sampson on the request of Sheriff Palmer. A several hour complete search of the area was conducted. It is unknown as to how long the vehicle had been stuck in the field prior to PAGECOMM receiving the information, but is assumed prior to sunrise due to the conditions and information gathered from area residents.

There was no word on whether charges have been filed in connection with the incident.