Marion F. Martin, 86, of Harlan (Svcs. 2/24/17)

Obituaries

MARION MARTIN, 86, of Harlan, died Feb. 11th, in Council Bluffs. A Memorial service for MARION MARTIN will be held 4-p.m. Friday, Feb. 24th, at the Little Flower Haven Chapel, in Earling. Burmeister-Johannsen Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Friends may call at the Little Flower Haven Chapel in Earling, on Feb. 24th, from 2-until 4-p.m.; Online condolences may be left at www.burmeisterjohannsen.com.

Burial of ashes will be at a later date in the Harlan Cemetery.

MARION MARTIN is survived by:

His wife – Lotus Martin, of Earling.

His son – Rick (Roxanne) Martin, of Harlan.

His brothers – Marvin Martin, Merlyn (Ruby) Martin, and Melvin Martin, all of Harlan.

His sister – Mary Lou (Donald) Andersen, of Harlan.

5 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, his daughter-in-law Karla Martin, of Harlan, other relatives and friends.