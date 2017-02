Obituaries

JEAN E. WAGONER, 91, of Clarinda, has died. Funeral services for JEAN WAGONER will be held 10-a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23rd, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Clarinda. Walker-Merrick Funeral Home in Clarinda is in charge of the arrangements.

Visitation with her family is from 4-until 7-p.m. Wednesday (2/22) at the funeral home, located at 400 W. Glen Miller Drive (Just off Highway 2).