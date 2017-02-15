JANET DOLCH, 82, of Cumberland (Svcs. 2/20/17)

Obituaries

JANET DOLCH, 82, of Cumberland, died Tuesday, Feb. 14th, at home. Graveside Memorial services for JANET DOLCH will be held 10-a.m. Monday, Feb. 20th, at the Greenwood Cemetery, in Cumberland. Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic has the arrangements.

A time for viewing and greeting the family will be held on Friday (Feb. 17th), from 5-until 7-p.m., at Roland Funeral Home.; Online condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Memorials may be directed to the Cumberland Fire Department.

JANET DOLCH is survived by:

Her sons – Randy Dolch, of Cumberland, and Max (Terry) Dolch, of Council Bluffs.

Her daughter – Deborah (Kelly) Harris, of Bennington, NE.

5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.