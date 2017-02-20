Iowa early News Headlines: Monday, Feb. 20th 2017

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. CST

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — After decades as the crossroads of prairie populists and checkbook conservatives, Iowa has suddenly become solidly Republican like many of its Midwestern neighbors. It was one of four states _ along with Kentucky, Missouri and North Carolina _ that flipped to complete GOP control since the November election, but Iowa’s rush of new legislation has been the most intense. In an all-night session last week, the Legislature voted strip long-held collective bargaining rights.

ATLANTA (AP) — A bustling city street filled with cars, buses, bicyclists and college students in the heart of Atlanta is being eyed as a real-world proving ground for self-driving vehicles. It’s one of several communities nationwide vying to be test sites for the emerging technology. Atlanta would become one of the largest urban areas for testing self-driving vehicles if its plans for a vehicle demonstration this summer can be accomplished.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — As House Republicans push for a bill that would prevent local governments from determining minimum hourly wages, workers in some Iowa counties are expressing bewilderment over the potential loss of raises that have improved their lives. The Iowa House is ready to debate the bill, which would prohibit Iowa’s counties and cities from increasing their local minimum hourly wages above the state standard of $7.25 and cancel higher wages already approved in Polk, Linn, Johnson and Wapello counties.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A new lawsuit seeks to stop the city of Des Moines from garnishing the state income tax refunds of people it says owe traffic camera violation fines. The Des Moines Register report that the city has seized refunds for such fines for three years. The lawsuit asks that Des Moines be ordered to immediately stop the practice and for the court to declare it illegal.