Fatal car vs. pedestrian accident in eastern IA Sat. night

News

A pedestrian was killed when being struck by a vehicle while the victim was walking along Highway 20 in eastern Iowa, late Saturday night. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2012 Chrysler driven by 24-year old Angela A. Young, of Cuba City, WI., was traveling east on Highway 20 in Dubuque County, when her vehicle struck the pedestrian on the road, just before the Peosta exit (Exit 308). The accident happened at around 11:40-p.m.

The victim died at the scene. Their name was being withheld pending notification of family. The State Patrol was assisted at the scene by Dubuque County Sheriff’s Deputies, Peosta Police and Centralia Police and Fire Departments.