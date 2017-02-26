EDWARD CHARLES STEADMAN, 76, of Guthrie Center (Svcs. 2/28/17)

Obituaries

EDWARD CHARLES STEADMAN, 76, of Guthrie Center, died Friday, Feb. 24th, at the New Homestead in Guthrie Center. Funeral services for EDWARD STEADMAN will be held 11-a.m. Tue., Feb. 28th, at the Twigg Funeral Home, in Guthrie Center.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, one-hour prior to the service (Beginning at 10-a.m.). Online condolences may be left at www.twiggfuneralhome.com

Burial will be in the West Cemetery at Panora.

EDWARD STEADMAN is survived by:

His children – Odis, Lonnie, Pearl, Everal, and Michelle Steadman, of Stockton, CA.

His siblings – Helen (Bill) Murphy, Leila (Dale) Gardiner, Odis (Kathy) Steadman, Jim Steadman, and Chester Steadman, of Guthrie Center; Edith Jensen, of Casey; and Jennie (James) Johnston, of Ocean Shores, WA.