EDWARD CHARLES STEADMAN, 76, of Guthrie Center (Svcs. 2/28/17)
February 26th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
EDWARD CHARLES STEADMAN, 76, of Guthrie Center, died Friday, Feb. 24th, at the New Homestead in Guthrie Center. Funeral services for EDWARD STEADMAN will be held 11-a.m. Tue., Feb. 28th, at the Twigg Funeral Home, in Guthrie Center.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, one-hour prior to the service (Beginning at 10-a.m.). Online condolences may be left at www.twiggfuneralhome.com
Burial will be in the West Cemetery at Panora.
EDWARD STEADMAN is survived by:
His children – Odis, Lonnie, Pearl, Everal, and Michelle Steadman, of Stockton, CA.
His siblings – Helen (Bill) Murphy, Leila (Dale) Gardiner, Odis (Kathy) Steadman, Jim Steadman, and Chester Steadman, of Guthrie Center; Edith Jensen, of Casey; and Jennie (James) Johnston, of Ocean Shores, WA.