Class 3-A State Wrestling Semi-Final Results

Sports

February 17th, 2017 by Jim Field

Semi-Finals:

  • 126:  McGwire Midkiff (CB Thomas Jefferson) wins 7-3 over Damond Lockner (Ft. Dodge)
  • 145:  Trevor Anderson (Glenwood) lost 7-0 to Grant Stotts (WDM Valley)
  • 160:  Mac Southard (Lewis Central) wins 3-2 over Matt Culver (CR Jefferson)
  • 182:  Anthony Sherry (Glenwood) wins 9-4 over Tyrell Gordon (Waterloo East)
  • 220:  Zach Haggstrom (Glenwood) lost 14-3 to Wyatt Wriedt (North Scott)

Consolation:

  • 138:  Gabriel Kjelgaard (Lewis Central) wins 10-5 over Mason Morris (Bettendorf)
  • 195:  Isaac Bales (Glenwood) wins 7-4 over Kyler Salazar (Oskaloosa)
  • 285:  Caleb Sanders (Glenwood) wins 5-1 over Nathan McDonald (Waukee)