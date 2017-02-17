Class 3-A State Wrestling Semi-Final Results
February 17th, 2017 by Jim Field
Semi-Finals:
- 126: McGwire Midkiff (CB Thomas Jefferson) wins 7-3 over Damond Lockner (Ft. Dodge)
- 145: Trevor Anderson (Glenwood) lost 7-0 to Grant Stotts (WDM Valley)
- 160: Mac Southard (Lewis Central) wins 3-2 over Matt Culver (CR Jefferson)
- 182: Anthony Sherry (Glenwood) wins 9-4 over Tyrell Gordon (Waterloo East)
- 220: Zach Haggstrom (Glenwood) lost 14-3 to Wyatt Wriedt (North Scott)
Consolation:
- 138: Gabriel Kjelgaard (Lewis Central) wins 10-5 over Mason Morris (Bettendorf)
- 195: Isaac Bales (Glenwood) wins 7-4 over Kyler Salazar (Oskaloosa)
- 285: Caleb Sanders (Glenwood) wins 5-1 over Nathan McDonald (Waukee)