Class 3-A State Wrestling First Round Results
February 16th, 2017 by Jim Field
First Round:
- 106: Anthony Humpal (CB Thomas Jefferson) lost FALL 3:16 to Nick Oldham (WDM Valley)
- 113: Dalton Book (Glenwood) lost FALL 1:12 to Drew Bennett (Ft. Dodge)
- 113: Quaid Werklund (Lewis Central) lost 9-7 to James Edwards (Johnston)
- 120: Tanner Higgins (Lewis Central) lost 13-3 to TJ Cole (Bettendorf)
- 120: Anthony Watts (CB Thomas Jefferson) Wins FALL :44 over Eli Lloyd (Pleasant Valley)
- 126: McGwire Midkiff (CB Thomas Jefferson) wins FALL 1:51 over Shadrach Zarwie (DM North-Hoover)
- 132: Cesar Salazar (CB Thomas Jefferson) Lost FALL :53 to Bradan Birt (Western Dubuque)
- 138: Gabriel Kjeldgaard (Lewis Central) wins 3-0 over Nathan Feldman (Dubuque Hempstead)
- 145: Lanny Herzog (CB Abraham Lincoln) lost FALL 3:24 to Drew Sams (Oskaloosa)
- 145: Trevor Anderson (Glenwood) wins 8-3 over Chase St. John (CR Prairie)
- 152: Caleb Kingery (Lewis Central) lost 3-1 OT to Joe Nicholson (WDM Valley)
- 152: Jordan Renshaw (Glenwood) lost 5-0 to Anthony Zach (Waukee)
- 160: Mac Southard (Lewis Central) wins 8-0 over Dorian Franklin (Ft. Dodge)
- 170: Dallas Volentine (Lewis Central) wins 6-4 over Anthony Stock (Davenport West)
- 170: Brent Mower (Glenwood) lost 13-9 to Alex Lopez (Bettendorf)
- 182: Anthony Sherry (Glenwood) wins 8-4 over Ben Schiltz (Ankeny)
- 182: Cameron Moore (Lewis Central) lost 9-2 to Gabe Christenson (SE Polk)
- 195: Isaac Bales (Glenwood) lost 3-1 SV-1 to Eric Gleiter (Waterloo East)
- 195: Cameron Baker (CB Thomas Jefferson) lost FALL 1:41 to Isaac Bartel (Mason City)
- 220: Zach Haggstrom (Glenwood) wins FALL :55 over Alex Francois (CR Xavier)
- 220: Jaden Heiden (Denison) lost FALL :51 to Dylan Olson (Dubuque Hempstead)
- 285: Caleb Sanders (Glenwood) lost 5-3 to Callan Tomlin (Oskaloosa)
Consolation:
- 103: Anthony Humpal (CB Thomas Jefferson) wins FALL 3:03 over Niyo Gady (Marion)
- 113: Dalton Book (Glenwood) lost 8-3 to Keano Roberts (Bettendorf)
- 113: Quaid Werklund (Lewis Central) lost FALL 3:59 to Nathanael Shoemaker (Ottumwa)
- 120: Tanner Higgins (Lewis Central) wins 7-4 over Bradley Brown (Storm Lake)
- 132: Cesar Salazar (CB Thomas Jefferson) lost FALL 1:07 to Cade Moss (Johnston)
- 145: Lanny Herzog (CB Abraham Lincoln) lost FALL 1:39 to Preston Terry (Burlington)
- 152: Caleb Kingery (Lewis Central) lost 5-2 to Reese Hageman (Marshalltown)
- 152: Jordan Renshaw (Glenwood) lost 8-2 to Alex Ward (Dubuque Hempstead)
- 170: Brent Mower (Glenwood) lost 11-2 to Devin Ludwig (Western Dubuque)
- 182: Cameron Moore (Lewis Central) lost FALL 3:20 to Brandon Tessau (Waukee)
- 195: Isaac Bales (Glenwood) wins TECH FALL 16-0 over Bobby Piagentini (Johnston)
- 195: Cameron Baker (CB Thomas Jefferson) wins 15-6 over Reece Bowlin (Indianola)
- 220: Jaden Heiden (Denison) wins FALL 1:11 over Ben Standish (Johnston)
- 285: Caleb Sanders (Glenwood) wins 6-3 over Nolan Bell (Muscatine)