Class 1A and 2A girls basketball regional semifinal schedule Friday

Class 1A and 2A girls basketball regional semifinals will be played tonight around the state. Here is a look at the schedule involving local teams.

CLASS 1A

Region 1

Boyer Valley @ Exira-EHK 7:00pm – ON KJAN

Akron-Westfield @ Westwood 7:00pm

Region 8

Glidden-Ralston vs. Diagonal @ Coon Rapids 7:00pm

Essex @ Sidney 7:00pm

CLASS 2A

Region 2

Underwood @ Treynor 7:00pm

Woodbury Central @ West Sioux, Hawarden 7:00pm

Region 3

Nodaway Valley @ Mount Ayr 7:00pm

South Central Calhoun @ Logan-Magnolia 7:00pm

Region 4

Des Moines Christian @ Van Meter 7:00pm

Interstate-35 @ Panorama 7:00pm