Cass County Master Gardeners to Host Garden Seminar on March 18: Early Registration Deadline March 10th

Think Spring! The Cass County Master Gardeners are excited to present their annual Spring Garden Seminar, on Saturday, March 18 at the Atlantic High School. Registration begins at 8:30 AM, with the program beginning at 9 AM. Featured keynote speaker for the day is Kelly Norris- Director of Horticulture at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. 10 workshop topics are lined up for the day, with participants able to attend three breakout sessions of their choice. The day will also feature rolls and coffee to start the morning, a sandwich luncheon, garden vendor show and a great opportunity to network with old friends and new as we prepare for the 2017 gardening season!

The seminar is open to all interested gardeners no matter the level of experience! Participants are not required to have completed Master Gardener training to attend, but Master Gardeners who attend the full day will be given 5 credit hours toward their continuing education requirements. The morning will kick off with Norris sharing tips for adding “Plants with Style!” to the home garden. After lunch, he will also provide the second keynote presentation on “Native Plants in the American Garden”- highlighting plants and plans to incorporate natives beautifully into the landscape. Throughout the day, attendees will have the opportunity to attend 3 different breakout workshops on topics including succulents, rock gardens, mini hostas, iris, herbs, trees and more! Several of the workshop sessions are hands-on, where participants will make and take an item to enjoy at home.

The cost for this day of fun and learning is $35, including all meals and keynote materials. Some hands-on workshops may have an additional materials fee, which is payable on the day of the seminar. A full list of all breakout sessions, a schedule for the day and printable registration form are all available online at www.extension.iastate.edu/cass or can be picked up at the Cass County Extension Office. Brochures are also available at many local businesses with a full schedule and registration form.

The early registration deadline is Friday March 10; registrations must be postmarked or dropped at the Cass County Extension Office by this date to be eligible for door prizes. In addition, organizers encourage attendees to register early for best selection of breakout sessions, as the sessions fill on a first-come basis. Registrations are also welcome after this date, and up to the day of the Garden Seminar, including walk-in registrations at the door.

For more information on the Spring Garden Seminar or the Cass County Master Gardener Program, call the Cass County Extension Office at 712-243-1132, email keolson@iastate.edu, or stop by the Extension Office at 805 W. 10th St in Atlantic.