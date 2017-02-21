Beware of Dense Fog this morning (2/21)

Weather

Sac-Crawford-Carroll-Audubon-Guthrie-Cass-Adair-Adams-Taylor Counties…

546 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2017

...Areas of Fog Over the Region This Morning...

Fog continues to develop and thicken over the region early today with some areas already down to one quarter mile visibility to near zero visibility at times across west central Iowa. Light winds and abundant low level moisture along with clear skies are resulting in the fog over the area.

Persons traveling early this morning through the morning commute should be on the lookout for areas of fog…dense at times. Allow extra time to reach your destination safely. Be especially cautious near intersections and railroad crossings as vehicles and trains may be hidden from view by the thick fog. Be cautious near school bus stops as well.

The fog will lift by mid morning as much warmer air returns to the region this afternoon.