Atlantic boys start postseason run tonight versus Winterset

Sports

The Atlantic boys basketball team will begin postseason play tonight at home against Winterset in a Class 3A District Semifinal. The Trojans have lofty goals to make a deep run in the playoffs and get over the hump after being very close to the state tournament numerous times over the past six seasons. It will start tonight against the team they opened the season against in the Huskies. Atlantic won that season opener 83-59.

The Trojans are 16-5 on the season and have been led by Senior Garrett Franken averaging 24 points and 9 rebounds per game. The Huskies are 6-15 on the year and are led by Sophomore Casey Kleemeier averaging 16 points per game.

The game will be the second half of a doubleheader with Harlan facing ADM first at 6:30pm. Tip-off for the Atlantic vs. Winterset game is set for 8:00pm. Jim Field will have coverage immediately following coverage of the Exira-EHK girls game.

Atlantic fans are encouraged to wear white to create a whiteout to support the Trojans tonight.