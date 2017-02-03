3 students 1 adult injured in Shelby County School Bus accident Tue. morning

News

An IKM-Manning School bus loaded with 60 students, a chaperone and the bus driver was involved in an accident this (Tuesday) morning, in Shelby County. The Sheriff’s Office says three students and one adult suffered minor injuries, and were transported by Manning Ambulance to the Manning Regional Hospital, while the other school bus occupants were transported to school by IKM-Manning District buses.

The accident happened at around 8:15-a.m. east of Irwin, when the bus, which was traveling west on Shelby County Road F-24, struck a “Wide Load” sign on a vehicle that was turning north off eastbound F-24 onto Vine Road. The accident happened under dense fog conditions. Both vehicles were damaged in the collision.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies, Iowa State Patrol Troopers, Iowa DOT personnel, along with rescue crews from Irwin, Defiance, Manilla and Manning, as well as Shelby County Emergency Management personnel, all responded to the scene.