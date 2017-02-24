Winter Weather Advisory/warning update (11:44-a.m., 2/24)

Weather

Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills Counties: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9-p.m.; 2-4” of snow is possible.

Cass-Audubon-Guthrie-Dallas Counties: Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 12-a.m. Saturday (midnight tonight); Light snow is expected to persist into the afternoon with a few periods of moderate snow. In addition, a few periods of freezing drizzle will occur mainly east of Interstate 35 through the afternoon. Strong north to northwest winds will persist into the evening with some patchy blowing snow. 1-to 2-inches of additional snow is possible, along with North winds at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts over 40 mph. Visibilities will below one mile will become common and may drop below one half mile from time to time by afternoon, mainly in rural areas.Roadways may initially develop minor icing and then become snow covered later today. Blowing snow will reduce visibility by afternoon and this evening creating hazardous travel conditions.

Monona & Harrison Counties: Winter Storm Warning in effect until 9-p.m. (Friday). Storm total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches are expected. Northerly winds 20 to 30 mph gusting around 35 mph will likely cause considerable blowing and drifting snow.

Sac-Crawford-Carroll-Greene Counties: A Blizzard Warning remains in effect from until 12-a.m. Saturday. Wind gusts will often reach 35 to 40. Additional snow of 2-4” is possible.