Wheelers roll at home past Orient-Macksburg

Sports

The Audubon Boys Basketball team rolled to a win on Monday night on their home floor over Orient-Macksburg 83-57. The Wheelers led opened up a 27-16 lead by the end of the first quarter and pushed their advantage to 25 points by halftime.

The Wheelers got 20 points apiece from Tyler Reibhoff and Tate Killeen in the win. Josh Lange added 14 for Audubon as they improve to 6-3 on the season. Next up for the Wheelers is a Tuesday night trip to Tri-Center.

Orient-Macksburg was led by Dylan Nichols with 24 points. Nichols scored all 16 first quarter points for the Bulldogs. O-M falls to 4-7 on the season with the loss and next have a match-up with Twin Cedars on the schedule.