VELMA LOUISE SHELDAHL, 86, of Menlo (Svcs. 1/11/17)

Obituaries

VELMA LOUISE SHELDAHL, 86, of Menlo, died Saturday, Jan. 7th, at home. Visitation will be held from 10-until 11-a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11th, at the Johnson Family Funeral Home in Stuart, followed by A Celebration of Life for VELMA SHELDAHL at 11-a.m., also at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the Velma Sheldahl Memorial Fund, in care of the Johnson Family Funeral Home (P.O. Box 246, Stuart, IA 50205).; Online condolences may be left to the family at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.