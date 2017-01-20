(Update) Central IA man ID’d as a suspect in Clarinda Cemetery crash arrested

News

A man believed to be responsible for the destruction of headstones, monuments and other damage at the Clarinda Cemetery early Thursday morning, has been arrested. Authorities say 27-year old Marshall Louis Field, of Pleasant Hill, faces charges that include reckless driving, failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident and violating accident reporting requirements.

Field was allegedly driving a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox that entered the cemetery, careened out of control and struck several monuments causing an estimated $20,000 in damages to the monuments. The accident, which was discovered at around 5-a.m. Thursday, caused about $5,000 damage the vehicle. The driver left the scene on foot.

All reports of have been forwarded to Page County Attorney Carl Sonksen for review and initiation of subsequent court action.