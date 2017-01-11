Trojan Girls cagers struggle to find momentum at Glenwood

Sports

The Atlantic Girls basketball team struggled to put together any momentum in a road loss at Glenwood 51-37 on Tuesday night. The Trojans struggled to find consistent scoring and take care of the basketball but still found themselves in a two point game at halftime. But the second half would see Glenwood grab just enough of a run to pull out of reach for Atlantic. The Rams outscored the Trojans 13-4 in the third quarter and that was enough to push them to the win as Atlantic didn’t catch many breaks all night.

Nicole Shuppan led Glenwood with 20 points in the victory and the Rams picked up their second win of the season overall, both against the Trojans.

Atlantic was led by Baylee Newell with 12 points and Catherine Leonard with 11 as they are still searching for their first win of the year. The Trojans travel to face a tough Lewis Central team on Friday.