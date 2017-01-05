Taser deployed during the arrest of a Page County man

The Shenandoah Police Department reports Officers used a stun gun to control a man they were trying to place under arrest. The incident happened at around 1:30-a.m. Saturday, after Shenandoah Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 100 block of Forbes Street, in Essex.

Upon arrival, officers make contact with 20-year old Jared Comstock, of Coin. Authorities say Comstock became combative with officers and a Taser was deployed. The man was then taken into custody and charged with Interference with Official Acts and Disorderly Conduct. Comstock was released at the scene on his own recognizance, and given an initial court date.