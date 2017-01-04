Snow Emergency declaration possible in Clarinda

News

Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says that with the amount of snowfall possible in the next 24 hours all parts of southwest Iowa ranging from a trace to as much as 4 inches, citizens of Clarinda are being reminded that a two inch snowfall automatically triggers a SNOW EMERGENCY in the city.

No vehicles are allowed to park on any public streets or alley ways until the snow ceases to fall and the streets have been plowed from curb to curb. Violators are subject to having their vehicle impounded and being issued a parking citation.