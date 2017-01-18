Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 01/18/17

Weather

Today: Areas of fog this morning; P/Cloudy. High 48. SW @ 10-15.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 32. SW @ 5-10.

Tomorrow: Mo. Cldy. High 42. S @ 10.

Friday: Mo. Cldy w/a chance of light afternoon rain. High 45.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy w/a chance of morning rain. High around 45.

Tuesday’s High in Atlantic was 32. Our 24-hour Low (ending at 7-a.m. today) was 25. Last year on this date, our High in Atlantic was 15 and the low was -3. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 61 in 1951. The Record Low was -28 in 1984.