Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 01/17/17

Weather

Today: Areas of fog this morning; Cloudy. High 37. NW @ 10-20.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 19.

Tomorrow: Areas of morning fog; P/Cldy. High 48. SW @ 10-15mph.

Thursday: P/Cldy High 48.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. High near 45.

Monday’s High in Atlantic was 33. Our 24-hour Low (ending at 7-a.m. today) was 30. We received .37” of an inch of precipitation over the past 24-hours, here in Atlantic. Last year on this date, our High in Atlantic was 3 and the low was -8. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 57 in 1989. The Record Low was -21 in 1984.