Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 01/16/17

Weather

Today: ** ICE STORM WARNING through late this evening **

Area of fog, periods of freezing rain/drizzle this morning; Rain/drizzle this afternoon. High 34. E/SE @ 10-20.

Tonight: Freezing rain or drizzle changing to light snow. Low 31. NW @ 10-15.

Tomorrow: Cldy to P/Cldy. High 38. NW @ 10-20mph.

Wednesday: P/Cldy High 48.

Thursday: P/Cldy. High near 50.

Sunday’s High in Atlantic was 35. Our Low this morning was 28. We received .2” of an inch of precipitation over the past 24-hours (ending at 7-a.m. today, here in Atlantic. Last year on this date, our High in Atlantic was 20 and the low was -8. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 64 in 1990. The Record Low was -25 in 2009.