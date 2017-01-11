Shelby County/ISU Extension to host a Farmer’s Coffee January 31st

Ag/Outdoor, News

Are you a farmer or are you involved in the agriculture industry? Are you curious where the ag markets might be headed this year? If yes, plan on attending Iowa State University Extension and Outreach – Shelby County’s Farmer’s Coffee January 31st at 9:30 a.m. ISUEO Farm Management Specialist Shane Ellis will be presenting a market outlook for both crops and livestock. Low commodity prices are impacting both producers and other industries related to agriculture. Knowing what to expect in the near future will help to make good management decisions for the future.

Please join us at the Shelby County Extension Office 906 6th Street for hot coffee and refreshments, catch up on the latest ag news, bring your questions, and visit with others and Shane about what the new holds for agriculture. There is no cost. This informational meeting is for anyone who is involved in the agriculture industry! Please call the Shelby County Extension and Outreach Office at (712)755-3104 for more information.