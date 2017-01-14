Shelby County Emergency Management offers tips on using kerosene heaters

News, Weather

Officials with the Shelby County Emergency Management Agency, Saturday, offered some tips on how to keep warm in the event of a power failure during the anticipated ice storm. Operations Officer Jason Wickizer says “Kerosene heaters are only as safe as the people who use them,” meaning “You have open flames, and some intense surface temperatures,” and people need to use common sense.

Using Kerosene heaters indoors can be a rewarding experience. Many of the heaters out there allow you to view the flame while it is in use. Kerosene heaters can be safely used indoors, and here here are some tips and precautions about using Kerosene heaters indoors:

#1. CARBON MONOXIDE

Kerosene heaters produce Carbon Monoxide, so do gas stoves, candles, oil lamps, etc. Some heaters produce more than others, and the amount of emissions produced by any one heater may vary depending on the heaters condition. So, service your heater, keep it clean, and make sure it is in peak operating condition at all times.

When using a Kerosene heater you do need to provide it with adequate fresh air, investing in a carbon monoxide detector would not be a waste of money. Do Not close yourself up in a single room with a Kerosene heater, keep adjacent rooms, and doors open. If your house is very air tight (newer homes) you need to crack open a window, maybe leave a flue open on your fire place if you have one, this creates a natural draw, continuously circulating fresh air.

There are add on filters available to use on your heater that will reduce it’s emissions, email me if you have questions about such items.

#2. FIRE HAZZARDS

Kerosene heaters create very high surface temperatures, therefore they need not be too close to items that can be considered combustible such as furniture, drapes, papers, walls, etc. you get the point. Wickizer recommends a good 24″- 36″ clearance all around a convection type heater (the round ones) for safety purposes. Do not set pans of anything on top of your heater unattended that may boil over into your heater. If your heater does not have a drip tray, it is not a bad idea to have a metal pan of some sort to sit it on.

Kerosene is not a volatile fuel, meaning it is not really explosive, it has a relatively high flash point. Kerosene needs a media or heat for combustion. Something soaked in kerosene will readily light easily when a flame is applied, such as a wick, wood, carpet, a chair, rope, etc, a media, something soaked in kerosene will burn easily, now heat, kerosene heated becomes much more volatile, meaning vapors can more easily be ignited, example a heater that has just been put out, and you immediately attempt to relight, it will relight with a poof, as the temperatures there at the wick are at their flash point, make sense. If your heater gets turned off, or goes out, do not attempt to relight for 15-20 min.

#3. DANGER IN MIXING FUELS.

Never use a gasoline can for Kerosene, what ever type of container you use make sure it is clearly marked, and has had only Kerosene in it. It takes very little gasoline mixed with kerosene to create an unpleasant, and dangerous explosion. Be weary of fuel additives, some of these can become dangerous as well if used in improper amounts. Alternative fuels are available, but do your research, make sure they are safe. Wickizer says he uses only K-1 Kerosene in his heaters.

#4. DON’T LET THE CHILDREN GET BURNED, OR YOU EITHER!!!

Kerosene heaters produce very high surface temperatures, many of the newer heaters provide cages to help reduce the risks, but even the cages get very hot, and will burn you. Talk to your children, and keep the heater where it will not be tripped over when in use, keep it out of high traffic areas. Many older heaters do not have safety features, or cages to prevent burns, so again, use common sense.

#5. HEATERS WITH SAFETY’S / WITHOUT SAFETY’S?

There are a lot of people out there collecting, and using vintage heaters. There are risks involved, as back when these heaters were made the manufacturers were not so worried about lawsuits based on human error, they expected their products to be used with common sense. Therefore many of the older heaters are not equipped with anti tip over devices, cages to prevent terrible burns, etc. knock one of them over you will have a fire, touch one of them while in use, you will have a terrible burn. Keep your heater out of danger zones such as high traffic areas, so no one, pets, or children, would be likely to knock it over. Make sure the heater is sitting level, and if it is sitting on a non-flammable surface.

#6 REFUELING

Consider refueling outdoors, this prevents spilling of fuel on your floors, carpet, table, etc. find something that makes refilling easy for you such as siphon pumps, smaller light weight cans w/ flexible hoses, etc. large cumbersome containers can make refilling a chore. You can make a stable roll around cart to sit your heater on if you have one of these heavy models. If you spill fuel, clean up your mess immediately.

#7 STORING FUEL

Keep your fuel in airtight containers, preferably plastic in construction, and try to keep them in an area not subject to dramatic temperature changes. Keep your storage containers out of the sunlight.

#8 DON’T LEAVE A LIT HEATER UNATTENDED

Your home should not be left unattended while the heater is lit. If you are at home, monitor the device, and it it begins to malfunction, you should be able to smell it.

#9 CAN I LEAVE ONE BURNING ALL NIGHT

Yes you can leave a heater burning all night, but here is what you must do…

Use a heater you are familiar with, you know is in good condition, and you trust it, meaning it does not give you problems. Make sure you are allowing the heater adequate ventilation, don’t close it up in the bedroom with you, or in a bathroom, etc. Make sure you have a working smoke alarm you CAN hear, and a carbon monoxide detector is a good idea as well. Make sure you, your kids, etc. are educated on how to get out, and you have a way to get out should a catastrophe should occur.

To summarize: Wickizer says if you use your heater with common sense, take care of it, and keep it in good working order, you can expect many years of good dependable warm service from your heater.