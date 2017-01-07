RUTH ANN COREY, 90, of Lemon Grove, CA & formerly of Avoca (Graveside Svcs. 1/14/17)

Obituaries

RUTH ANN COREY, 90, of Lemon Grove, CA, (& formerly of Avoca) died Jan. 1st at the Boulder Creek Post Acute Care Center, in Poway, CA. Graveside services for RUTH ANN COREY will be held 10:30-a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14th, at the Monroe Township Cemetery in Walnut. Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Avoca has the arrangements.

RUTH ANN COREY is survived by:

Her daughters – Catherine Lopez, of Lakeside, CA, and Linda (Eric) Hansen, of Encinitas, CA.

Her son – Richard (Kathy) Corey, of Henderson, TX.

14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and her daughter-in-law.