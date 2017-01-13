ROGER BURG, 63, of Fontanelle (Svcs. 1/21/17)

Obituaries

ROGER BURG, 63, of Fontanelle, died Wed., January 11th, at Mercy Medical Center, in Des Moines. A Celebration of Life Service for ROGER BURG will be held 11-a.m. Jan. 21st, at the Fontanelle United Methodist Church, with a luncheon to follow. Steen Funeral Home has the arrangements.

Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com.

Burial will be in the Bryant Cemetery in rural Fontanelle.

Memorials may be directed to the Roger Burg Memorial Fund, to be established by the family at a later date.