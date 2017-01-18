Red Cross critically needs donors after winter weather adds to severe blood shortage

News

Following several rounds of severe winter weather in many parts of the country, the American Red Cross urges eligible blood and platelet donors to help restock its shelves to overcome a shortage. Since Dec. 1st, about 300 blood drives across 27 states have been forced to cancel due to inclement winter weather, resulting in more than 10,500 blood and platelet donations going uncollected. This week, icy roads forced blood drives to cancel in southwest Iowa. Despite the weather, hospital patients still rely on transfusions.

To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to save time when donating.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities (County/City/time & place):

Adair: Greenfield, 2/15/2017: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Nodaway Valley High School, 410 NW 2nd Street.

Cass: Anita, 2/14/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Community Center, 805 Main Street; Lewis, 1/25/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Lewis Community Center, 400 West Main Street.

Montgomery: Red Oak, 1/30/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1101 East Summit, & 2/7/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Red Oak High School, 2011 N 8th St.

Pottawattamie: Council Bluffs, 1/23/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Loess Hills Chapter Donation Center, 705 North 16 Street….1/24/2017: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Loess Hills Chapter Donation Center, 705 North 16 Street….1/27/2017: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lewis Central High School, 3504 Harry Langdon Blvd…1/27/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., ConAgra Foods, 1023 S. 4th Street…1/30/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Loess Hills Chapter Donation Center, 705 North 16 Street….1/31/2017: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Loess Hills Chapter Donation Center, 705 North 16 Street….2/6/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Loess Hills Chapter Donation Center, 705 North 16 Street….2/7/2017: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Loess Hills Chapter Donation Center, 705 North 16 Street….2/9/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Mercy Hospital, 800 Mercy Drive…. 2/13/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Loess Hills Chapter Donation Center, 705 North 16 Street….2/14/2017: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Loess Hills Chapter Donation Center, 705 North 16 Street

Shelby: Defiance, 2/10/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Peter’s Hall, 402 5th Street; Harlan, 2/9/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Harlan High School, 2102 Durant Street…2/14/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., CDS, 3107 Shelby Street…2/14/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., CDS, 3107 Shelby Street; Panama, 2/15/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Center, 204 St. Mary Avenue.

How to help

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.