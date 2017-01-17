Pott. County man arrested Saturday afternoon following pursuit and crash

News

A pursuit in Pottawattamie County Saturday afternoon resulted in a crash and the apprehension of the suspect after a brief foot pursuit. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was dispatched at around 2:37-p.m. to a residence in Avoca, with regard to a stolen vehicle report. While he was enroute, an Iowa State Patrol Trooper located the stolen vehicle and engaged in a pursuit. The car, a 2001 VW Jetta, had been left running when the while the driver was inside the Casey’s General Store, in Avoca.

During the pursuit, the crashed in Council Bluffs near North Avenue and Kanesville Boulevard. After taking off from the scene on foot pursuit, 53-year old James D. Blankenfeld, who has residences in Carter Lake and Avoca, was taken into custody for Theft in the 1st degree, OWI/1st offense, and Carrying a concealed weapon (A knife). He was booked into the Pott. County Jail.

The Sheriff’s Office said also, 36-year old Joni Lee Sands, of Underwood, was arrested Friday night for Domestic Assault with Injury and two counts of Child Endangerment without Injury, following a domestic disturbance in Neola, during which two children, ages eight and 10, were present. Authorities say 29-year old Christopher Owens called 9-1-1 to report his girlfriend (Joni Sands) wouldn’t let him leave their apartment. Owens and Sands both suffered apparent, minor injuries during the incident. Following an investigation, Deputies arrested Sands on the charges mentioned.

Late Friday evening, Pottawattamie County Deputies arrested 31-year old Sergio Lira Maldonado-Butler, of Avoca, on a U-S Marshal Service warrant for being a Fugitive from Justice/violation of supervised release. Maldonado-Butler was located at his residence in the 100 block of N. Cherry Street in Avoca, and taken into custody without incident. He was being held without bond in the Pott. County Jail, pending extradition.

And, at around 11:45-a.m. Friday, 53-year old Charles Arthur Robinson, of Council Bluffs, was arrested during eviction proceedings at an apartment in Council Bluffs, where drug paraphernalia and a pill bottle containing 21-grams of a white crystal substance believed to be meth, were found. Robinson was charged with Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia (a glass bong and glass pipe).