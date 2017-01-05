NWS forecast for Cass & surrounding Counties in IA: 1/5/2017

Weather

Early This Morning: Mostly cloudy. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the afternoon. High around 10. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Very cold. Low zero to 5 below. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny. Very cold. High 15 to 20. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Low zero to 5 above. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. High around 20. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low zero to 5 above.

Sunday: Partly sunny. High in the upper 20s.